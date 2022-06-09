Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein introduces VIPER

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman logs in to the VIPER SharePoint at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2022. VIPER is the virtual in and out processing essential resource that provides members of RAB a paperless, virtual platform for a more streamlined experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein introduces VIPER, by A1C Lauren Jacoby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    improvement
    VIPER
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    virtual

