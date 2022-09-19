Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OB/GYN access limited at LRMC

    

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    09.19.2022

      

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s (LRMC) Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic will limit patient empanelment to Active-Duty beneficiaries only with space-available care for Active-Duty dependents.

    

    Women's Health
    OB/GYN
    LRMC
    

