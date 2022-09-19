OB/GYN access limited at LRMC

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s (LRMC) Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic will limit patient empanelment to Active-Duty beneficiaries only with space-available care for Active-Duty dependents.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 05:21
|Photo ID:
|7423227
|VIRIN:
|220919-A-EK666-280
|Resolution:
|3047x2176
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
