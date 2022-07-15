Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 Korean Military Exchange Program Exercise group photo.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Yeongsong, Republic of Korea ( July 15, 2022) Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 and Marines assigned to 9th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), construct a timber bunker during Korean Military Exchange Program exercise at Camp Rodriguez Yeongsong, Republic of Korea (ROK). The bunker was tested for durability from a variety of different explosives to simulate possible enemy attacks. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S Navy Photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Dameya King/Released)

    usn seabees NMCB4 KMEP

