Yeongsong, Republic of Korea ( July 15, 2022) Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 and Marines assigned to 9th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), construct a timber bunker during Korean Military Exchange Program exercise at Camp Rodriguez Yeongsong, Republic of Korea (ROK). The bunker was tested for durability from a variety of different explosives to simulate possible enemy attacks. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S Navy Photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Dameya King/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 04:02
|Photo ID:
|7423075
|VIRIN:
|220715-N-NO818-0001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|701.99 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 Korean Military Exchange Program Exercise group photo., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT