Yeongsong, Republic of Korea ( July 15, 2022) Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 and Marines assigned to 9th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), construct a timber bunker during Korean Military Exchange Program exercise at Camp Rodriguez Yeongsong, Republic of Korea (ROK). The bunker was tested for durability from a variety of different explosives to simulate possible enemy attacks. NMCB-4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region and United States territories to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB-4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S Navy Photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Dameya King/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 04:02 Photo ID: 7423075 VIRIN: 220715-N-NO818-0001 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 701.99 KB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4 Korean Military Exchange Program Exercise group photo., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.