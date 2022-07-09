Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 3rd Infantry Divisions' 14th Field Hospital conducts validation exercise

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Elorina Santos 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    The 14th Field Hospital conducted rotary wing movement to their training area as they prepare to execute a validation exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2022. The Boeing CH-47F Chinook is the U.S. Army's only heavy-lift cargo helicopter supporting combat and other missions. Secondary missions include medical evacuation, search and rescue, parachute drops, disaster relief and aircraft recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elorina Charles)

    This work, The 3rd Infantry Divisions' 14th Field Hospital conducts validation exercise, by SGT Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    14th Field Hospital

