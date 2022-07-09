The 3rd Infantry Divisions' 14th Field Hospital conducts validation exercise

The 14th Field Hospital conducted rotary wing movement to their training area as they prepare to execute a validation exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2022. The Boeing CH-47F Chinook is the U.S. Army's only heavy-lift cargo helicopter supporting combat and other missions. Secondary missions include medical evacuation, search and rescue, parachute drops, disaster relief and aircraft recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elorina Charles)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 00:16
|Photo ID:
|7422993
|VIRIN:
|220907-A-AG202-956
|Resolution:
|1440x960
|Size:
|306.85 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
