The 3rd Infantry Divisions' 14th Field Hospital conducts validation exercise

The 14th Field Hospital conducted rotary wing movement to their training area as they prepare to execute a validation exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 7, 2022. The Boeing CH-47F Chinook is the U.S. Army's only heavy-lift cargo helicopter supporting combat and other missions. Secondary missions include medical evacuation, search and rescue, parachute drops, disaster relief and aircraft recovery. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elorina Charles)

