USS Antietam (CG 54) Ship Store

220524-N-NY362-2025 PHILIPPINE SEA (May. 24, 2022) Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mingxu Du, from Los Angeles, places snacks on a shelf in the ship store aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

