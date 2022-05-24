Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Ship Store

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220524-N-NY362-2025 PHILIPPINE SEA (May. 24, 2022) Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mingxu Du, from Los Angeles, places snacks on a shelf in the ship store aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

