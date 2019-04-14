Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201919, "Rescue of the Michael and Kristen," Kirk Larsen (19 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba arrives to the rescue of the Gloucester lobster boat, the Michael and Kristen. The small commercial vessel lost engines some 200 miles southeast of Nantucket. Crew from the cutter passes a line to the boat from which a tow line is fed and used to pull the boat to safety. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201919, "Rescue of the Michael and Kristen," Kirk Larsen, oil, 12 x 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201919, "Rescue of the Michael and Kristen," Kirk Larsen (19 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    search and rescue
    commercial vessel
    Cutter Escanaba
    COGAP artwork
    Kirk Larsen

