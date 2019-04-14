US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201919, "Rescue of the Michael and Kristen," Kirk Larsen (19 of 40)

The Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba arrives to the rescue of the Gloucester lobster boat, the Michael and Kristen. The small commercial vessel lost engines some 200 miles southeast of Nantucket. Crew from the cutter passes a line to the boat from which a tow line is fed and used to pull the boat to safety. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201919, "Rescue of the Michael and Kristen," Kirk Larsen, oil, 12 x 16

