    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201918, "Semper Paratus," Dick Kramer (18 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A member of the Tactual Law Enforcement Team (TACLET) at Air Station Miami pensively stands watch. The missions of these highly-trained service members include law enforcement, national and international security, and training foreign military and police forces. The Coast Guard introduced the concept of TACLETs over 30 years ago. Today, two units are deployed: one on the East Coast and the other on the West Coast in San Diego. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201918, "Semper Paratus," Dick Kramer, pencil, 30 x 20

    law enforcement
    District 1
    TACLET
    COGAP artwork
    Dick Krmaer

