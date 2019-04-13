US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201917, "Perfect trust," Tom Hedderich (17 of 40)

A Coast Guard petty officer is kissed by his canine partner Strike while undergoing hoist training. The two partners are from the Canine Explosive Detection Team, a part of the Maritime Safety and Security Team stationed at Kings Bay, Ga. Canine service members remain with their human partners for the duration of their careers. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201917, "Perfect trust," Tom Hedderich, watercolor, 11 x 18
