    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201917, "Perfect trust," Tom Hedderich (17 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A Coast Guard petty officer is kissed by his canine partner Strike while undergoing hoist training. The two partners are from the Canine Explosive Detection Team, a part of the Maritime Safety and Security Team stationed at Kings Bay, Ga. Canine service members remain with their human partners for the duration of their careers. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201917, "Perfect trust," Tom Hedderich, watercolor, 11 x 18

    Date Taken: 04.13.2019
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 19:54
    Photo ID: 7422927
    VIRIN: 220918-G-G0007-017
    Resolution: 7004x4656
    Size: 19.13 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201917, "Perfect trust," Tom Hedderich (17 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hoist
    canine
    training
    explosive detection
    Tom Hedderich
    COGAP artwork

