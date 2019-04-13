US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201916, "Hike rescue," Frank Gaffney (16 of 40)

A Coast Guard aircrew, local fire and rescue medics and the victim’s father transport an injured hiker to a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter which landed below a cliff on a tidal pool in Whale Cove, Ore. The hiker needed Coast Guard assistance when local rescuers were unable to transport him to a nearby hospital. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201916, "Hike rescue," Frank Gaffney, oil, 20 x 16

