A Coast Guard aircrew, local fire and rescue medics and the victim’s father transport an injured hiker to a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter which landed below a cliff on a tidal pool in Whale Cove, Ore. The hiker needed Coast Guard assistance when local rescuers were unable to transport him to a nearby hospital. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201916, "Hike rescue," Frank Gaffney, oil, 20 x 16
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 19:54
|Photo ID:
|7422921
|VIRIN:
|220918-G-G0007-016
|Resolution:
|4506x5726
|Size:
|14.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|6
This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201916, "Hike rescue," Frank Gaffney (16 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT