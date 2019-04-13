Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201915, "On the job,' Louis Stephen Gadal (15 of 40)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201915, &quot;On the job,' Louis Stephen Gadal (15 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Crew on small boat from the Coast Guard Cutter Swordfish inspects a recreational boat in the Puget Sound. The 87-foot Cutter Swordfish is a patrol boat homeported in Port Angeles, Wash. It performs many missions including maritime law enforcement, search and rescue, and protecting living marine resources. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201915, "On the job,' Louis Stephen Gadal, watercolor, 14 x 20

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2019
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 19:54
    Photo ID: 7422920
    VIRIN: 220918-G-G0007-015
    Resolution: 7004x4833
    Size: 12.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201915, "On the job,' Louis Stephen Gadal (15 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puget Sound
    recreational boating
    Cutter Swordfish
    Louis Stephen Gadal
    COGAP artwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT