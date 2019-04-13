US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201914, "Coast Guard musicians," James Dyekman (14 of 40)

A Coast Guard singer and band members are shown as they perform in myriad venues around the country. The Band educates young and old about the Coast Guard. Its home is at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201914, "Coast Guard musicians," James Dyekman, watercolor, 20 x 16

Date Taken: 04.13.2019