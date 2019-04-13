Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201914, "Coast Guard musicians," James Dyekman (14 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A Coast Guard singer and band members are shown as they perform in myriad venues around the country. The Band educates young and old about the Coast Guard. Its home is at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201914, "Coast Guard musicians," James Dyekman, watercolor, 20 x 16

    Date Taken: 04.13.2019
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 19:54
    Photo ID: 7422919
    VIRIN: 220918-G-G0007-014
    Resolution: 4411x5582
    Size: 12.74 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201914, "Coast Guard musicians," James Dyekman (14 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Coast Guard Band
    COGAP artwork
    James Dyekman

