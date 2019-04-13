US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201913, "Cutter Penobscot Bay assists," Amy Digi (13 of 40)

Crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay assists a loaded tug moving a barge through ice on the Hudson River in support of Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters. This program run by the Coast Guard ensures communities there have supplies and resources needed throughout the cold season. The cutter is homeported in Bayonne, N.J. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201913, "Cutter Penobscot Bay assists," Amy Digi, oil, 18 x 18

