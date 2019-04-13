Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201913, "Cutter Penobscot Bay assists," Amy Digi (13 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay assists a loaded tug moving a barge through ice on the Hudson River in support of Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters. This program run by the Coast Guard ensures communities there have supplies and resources needed throughout the cold season. The cutter is homeported in Bayonne, N.J. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201913, "Cutter Penobscot Bay assists," Amy Digi, oil, 18 x 18

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2019
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 19:17
    Photo ID: 7422916
    VIRIN: 220918-G-G0007-013
    Resolution: 4800x4806
    Size: 13.39 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201913, "Cutter Penobscot Bay assists," Amy Digi (13 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    District 1
    Cutter Penobscot Bay
    COGAP artwork
    ice operations
    Amy Digi

