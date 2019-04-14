Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201910, "Christening at Air Station Kodiak, Susanne Corbelletta (10 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak welcomes the first HC-130J Super Hercules. Five more of the planes are planned for this year. These will replace the HC-130H model planes. The new plane boasts advanced engines and propellers. They provide a 20 percent increase in speed and altitude, and a 40 percent increase in range. The new aircraft also features state-of-the-art avionics, including all-glass cockpit displays and improved navigation equipment, a feature that will aid in Alaska’s unforgiving weather and terrain. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201910, "Christening at Air Station Kodiak, Susanne Corbelletta, oil, 20 x 30

    Alaska
    airplane
    Hercules
    COGAP artwork
    Susanne Corbelletta

