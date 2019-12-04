Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201909, "Fixin' the chain," James Consor (9 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A Coast Guard welder aboard the Cutter Katherine Walker repairs a chain cable from an anchor to a channel buoy marker from Newark Bay. Safety tie-downs normally secured on aboard by the buoy have been temporarily removed to facilitate repairs. The cutter is homeported in Bayonne, N.J. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201909, "Fixin' the chain," James Consor, oil, 24 x 30

    Date Taken: 04.12.2019
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201909, "Fixin' the chain," James Consor (9 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    James Consor
    COGAP artwork
    ATON. Cutter Katherine Walker

