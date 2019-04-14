Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201908, "The dirty chain," James Consor (8 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker, a 175-foot buoy tender, repairs the chain and buoy in a channel in Newark Bay. The cutter is homeported in Bayonne, N.J., and has a crew of 24. The service maintains the more than 50,000 buoys, lights and beacons that make up the visual component of aids to navigation. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201908, "The dirty chain," James Consor, oil, 24 x 30

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201908, "The dirty chain," James Consor (8 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

