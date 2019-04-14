Crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker, a 175-foot buoy tender, repairs the chain and buoy in a channel in Newark Bay. The cutter is homeported in Bayonne, N.J., and has a crew of 24. The service maintains the more than 50,000 buoys, lights and beacons that make up the visual component of aids to navigation. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201908, "The dirty chain," James Consor, oil, 24 x 30

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2019 Date Posted: 09.18.2022 18:12 Photo ID: 7422886 VIRIN: 220918-G-G0007-008 Resolution: 6078x4833 Size: 18.46 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201908, "The dirty chain," James Consor (8 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.