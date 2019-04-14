Crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker, a 175-foot buoy tender, repairs the chain and buoy in a channel in Newark Bay. The cutter is homeported in Bayonne, N.J., and has a crew of 24. The service maintains the more than 50,000 buoys, lights and beacons that make up the visual component of aids to navigation. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201908, "The dirty chain," James Consor, oil, 24 x 30
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 18:12
|Photo ID:
|7422886
|VIRIN:
|220918-G-G0007-008
|Resolution:
|6078x4833
|Size:
|18.46 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201908, "The dirty chain," James Consor (8 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT