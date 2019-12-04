Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201907,"Ice breaking on the Kennebec River," C.R. Bob Bryant (7 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A Coast Guard small harbor tug conducts icebreaking on the Kennebec River. Coast Guard icebreakers, in cooperation with the Canadian Coast Guard, keep Great Lakes and Northeastern U.S. waterways open for commercial traffic, assist vessels transiting ice-filled waterways and prevent ice-related flooding. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201907,"Ice breaking on the Kennebec River," C.R. Bob Bryant, oil, 15 x 20

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201907,"Ice breaking on the Kennebec River," C.R. Bob Bryant (7 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

