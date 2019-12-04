US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201906,"All ahead frantic," Dennis Boom (6 of 40)

A motor lifeboat (MLB) crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Macon, N.C., conducts high speed training. The crew is trained to respond to distress calls and maritime emergencies during storms that create exceedingly high, turbulent seas with surf often over 15 feet in height. Surfmen are among the service’s most proficient small boat operators. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201906,"All ahead frantic," Dennis Boom, oil, 15 x 30

