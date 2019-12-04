Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201906,"All ahead frantic," Dennis Boom (6 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A motor lifeboat (MLB) crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Macon, N.C., conducts high speed training. The crew is trained to respond to distress calls and maritime emergencies during storms that create exceedingly high, turbulent seas with surf often over 15 feet in height. Surfmen are among the service’s most proficient small boat operators. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201906,"All ahead frantic," Dennis Boom, oil, 15 x 30

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    motor lifeboat
    surf
    training
    Dennis Boom
    COGAP artwork

