    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201905,"Studying for third class," Dennis Boom (5 of 40)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201905,"Studying for third class," Dennis Boom (5 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A crewmember from Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay studies for advancement aboard one of the station’s three motor lifeboats (MLB). The MLB is docked near Garibaldi, Ore., where the station was moved in the early 1980s. The station is one of 20 surf boat stations in the service and its members are responsible for protecting over 2,000 square miles of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201905,"Studying for third class," Dennis Boom, oil, 18 x 24

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201905,"Studying for third class," Dennis Boom (5 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    female
    motor lifeboat
    surf
    Dennis Boom
    COGAP artwork

