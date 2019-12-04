US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201905,"Studying for third class," Dennis Boom (5 of 40)

A crewmember from Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay studies for advancement aboard one of the station’s three motor lifeboats (MLB). The MLB is docked near Garibaldi, Ore., where the station was moved in the early 1980s. The station is one of 20 surf boat stations in the service and its members are responsible for protecting over 2,000 square miles of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201905,"Studying for third class," Dennis Boom, oil, 18 x 24

