    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201904, "Going home," Del-Bourree Bach (4 of 40)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201904, "Going home," Del-Bourree Bach (4 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Hundreds of thousands of marine mammals and sea turtles die yearly from entanglement on fishing nets and gear. But this turtle was a lucky one: Spotted by crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, it was cut from nets and then gently released into waters off the Puerto Rican shore. The service’s mission protecting living marine resources is critical to saving endangered marine life. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201904, "Going home," Del-Bourree Bach, acrylic, 12 x 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201904, "Going home," Del-Bourree Bach (4 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico
    turtle
    living marine resources
    COGAP artwork
    Del-Bourree Bach

