US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201904, "Going home," Del-Bourree Bach (4 of 40)

Hundreds of thousands of marine mammals and sea turtles die yearly from entanglement on fishing nets and gear. But this turtle was a lucky one: Spotted by crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane, it was cut from nets and then gently released into waters off the Puerto Rican shore. The service’s mission protecting living marine resources is critical to saving endangered marine life. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201904, "Going home," Del-Bourree Bach, acrylic, 12 x 16

