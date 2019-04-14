Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201903, "Returning home," Acacia Anglin (3 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Coast Guard service members from Cutter Joshua Appleby and a commercial crew work together to safely return a beached pilot whale to waters 140 miles west of Clearwater, Fla. The 725-pound female whale, nicknamed “Gale” by the Coast Guard crew, is a member of the dolphin family and is second only to the killer whale in size. The Joshua Appleby is a 175-foot Keeper Class Coastal Buoy Tender homeported at Sector St. Petersburg. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201903, "Returning home," Acacia Anglin, gouache, 20 x 27

