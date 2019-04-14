S Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201902, "Service member Blasio," Acacia Anglin (2 of 40)

Coast Guard explosives detection agent Blasio, a German Shepard, hones his agility skills under the watchful eyes of his handler a Marine Law Enforcement Specialist (MLE). The handler and his canine partner form a tight bond. Normally, the two will work together for the duration of the canine’s career. There are 16 such teams in the service. Like their four-legged partners, MLE’s also undergo rigorous training which takes place during a nine week course at the Maritime Law Enforcement Academy in Charleston, S.C. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201902, "Service member Blasio," Acacia Anglin, gouache, 12 x 16

