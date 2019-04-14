Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    S Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201902, "Service member Blasio," Acacia Anglin (2 of 40)

    S Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201902, &quot;Service member Blasio,&quot; Acacia Anglin (2 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Coast Guard explosives detection agent Blasio, a German Shepard, hones his agility skills under the watchful eyes of his handler a Marine Law Enforcement Specialist (MLE). The handler and his canine partner form a tight bond. Normally, the two will work together for the duration of the canine’s career. There are 16 such teams in the service. Like their four-legged partners, MLE’s also undergo rigorous training which takes place during a nine week course at the Maritime Law Enforcement Academy in Charleston, S.C. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201902, "Service member Blasio," Acacia Anglin, gouache, 12 x 16

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2019
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 18:12
    Photo ID: 7422878
    VIRIN: 220918-G-G0007-002
    Resolution: 5726x4623
    Size: 13.5 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201902, "Service member Blasio," Acacia Anglin (2 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    canine
    training
    MLEA
    COGAP artwork
    Acacia Anglin
    marine law enforcement specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT