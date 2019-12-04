Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201901, "Regular maintenance," Daven Anderson (1 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Coast Guard service members from St. Louis perform maintenance on aids to navigation in the Upper Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. The crew reclaim lost channel markers, while moving or replacing others and installing batteries in lighted markers. The service maintains the more than 50,000 buoys, lights and beacons that make up the visual component of aids to navigation. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201901, "Regular maintenance," Daven Anderson, watercolor, 18 x 14

    Date Taken: 04.12.2019
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201901, "Regular maintenance," Daven Anderson (1 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    St. Louis
    ATON
    COGAP artwork
    Daven Anderson

