US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201901, "Regular maintenance," Daven Anderson (1 of 40)

Coast Guard service members from St. Louis perform maintenance on aids to navigation in the Upper Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. The crew reclaim lost channel markers, while moving or replacing others and installing batteries in lighted markers. The service maintains the more than 50,000 buoys, lights and beacons that make up the visual component of aids to navigation. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201901, "Regular maintenance," Daven Anderson, watercolor, 18 x 14

