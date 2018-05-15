Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201820, "Tied down," Charles Schaefer (20 of 28)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201820, &quot;Tied down,&quot; Charles Schaefer (20 of 28)

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2018

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Spence, based in Boston, runs underneath the whirring blades of a HH-65 Dolphin helicopter after installing primary tie-downs on the flight deck. While underway, the cutter’s crew refueled the helicopter. Refueling at sea requires precisely synchronized communication among crewmembers. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201820, "Tied down," Charles Schaefer, oil, 16 x 22

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2018
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 12:13
    Photo ID: 7422658
    VIRIN: 220918-G-G0007-020
    Resolution: 4551x3648
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201820, "Tied down," Charles Schaefer (20 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    refuel
    District 1
    COGAP artwork
    Charles Schaefer
    Cutter Spence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT