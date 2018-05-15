US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201820, "Tied down," Charles Schaefer (20 of 28)

A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Spence, based in Boston, runs underneath the whirring blades of a HH-65 Dolphin helicopter after installing primary tie-downs on the flight deck. While underway, the cutter’s crew refueled the helicopter. Refueling at sea requires precisely synchronized communication among crewmembers. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201820, "Tied down," Charles Schaefer, oil, 16 x 22

