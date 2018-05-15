Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201819, "Law enforcement: boarding," Jasen Newman (19 of 28)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201819, "Law enforcement: boarding," Jasen Newman (19 of 28)

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2018

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A female boarding officer and her team from the Coast Guard Cutter Active, homeported in Port Angeles, Wash., prepare to launch a small boat and conduct a law enforcement boarding of a commercial vessel in the Eastern Pacific. The team is part of the Joint Interagency Task Force which acts to support interdiction and apprehension efforts by U.S. and partner nation law enforcement agencies. The Active is assigned primarily to law enforcement and search and rescue missions. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201819, "Law enforcement: boarding," Jasen Newman, watercolor, 24 x 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201819, "Law enforcement: boarding," Jasen Newman (19 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

