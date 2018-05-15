US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201819, "Law enforcement: boarding," Jasen Newman (19 of 28)

A female boarding officer and her team from the Coast Guard Cutter Active, homeported in Port Angeles, Wash., prepare to launch a small boat and conduct a law enforcement boarding of a commercial vessel in the Eastern Pacific. The team is part of the Joint Interagency Task Force which acts to support interdiction and apprehension efforts by U.S. and partner nation law enforcement agencies. The Active is assigned primarily to law enforcement and search and rescue missions. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201819, "Law enforcement: boarding," Jasen Newman, watercolor, 24 x 16

