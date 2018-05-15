US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201817, "Agents of Arctic science," Cory Mendenhall (17 of 28)

An oceanographic pump is lowered off the stern of the Coast Guard Cutter Healy while the vessel is deployed in the Arctic in support of polar science. The pump aids in collecting samples at various layers of the water column to measure salinity, temperature and the presence of trace elements. This research is part of an inter-national effort to study the distribution of trace elements in the world’s oceans. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201817, "Agents of Arctic science," Cory Mendenhall, watercolor, 20 x 30

