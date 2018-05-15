Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201817, "Agents of Arctic science," Cory Mendenhall (17 of 28)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201817, &quot;Agents of Arctic science,&quot; Cory Mendenhall (17 of 28)

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2018

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    An oceanographic pump is lowered off the stern of the Coast Guard Cutter Healy while the vessel is deployed in the Arctic in support of polar science. The pump aids in collecting samples at various layers of the water column to measure salinity, temperature and the presence of trace elements. This research is part of an inter-national effort to study the distribution of trace elements in the world’s oceans. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201817, "Agents of Arctic science," Cory Mendenhall, watercolor, 20 x 30

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2018
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 12:13
    Photo ID: 7422646
    VIRIN: 220918-G-G0007-017
    Resolution: 4741x3469
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201817, "Agents of Arctic science," Cory Mendenhall (17 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Cutter Healy
    scientific research
    Cory Mendenhall
    COGAP artwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT