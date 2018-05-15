Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201816, "Healy aids scientists in the Arctic," Mike Mazer (16 of 28)

    AFGHANISTAN

    05.15.2018

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The Coast Guard Cutter Healy routinely aids scientists researching the Arctic environment. This year the Coast Guard will deploy cutters, aircraft, and personnel to the Arctic to engage in operations encompassing a variety of Coast Guard missions. Operations will focus on promoting national interests and security throughout the region. Here a group of scientists are depicted as they dredge the Arctic continental shelf to determine its longevity. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201816, "Healy aids scientists in the Arctic," Mike Mazer, watercolor, 16 x 20

    Arctic
    Cutter Healy
    scientific research
    COGAP artwork
    Mike Mazer

