US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201816, "Healy aids scientists in the Arctic," Mike Mazer (16 of 28)

The Coast Guard Cutter Healy routinely aids scientists researching the Arctic environment. This year the Coast Guard will deploy cutters, aircraft, and personnel to the Arctic to engage in operations encompassing a variety of Coast Guard missions. Operations will focus on promoting national interests and security throughout the region. Here a group of scientists are depicted as they dredge the Arctic continental shelf to determine its longevity. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201816, "Healy aids scientists in the Arctic," Mike Mazer, watercolor, 16 x 20

