    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collecttion, Ob ID# 201815, "Coast Guard boards a fishing vessel," Mike Mazer (15 of 28)

    05.15.2018

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Crewmembers aboard a small boat from the Coast Guard Cutter Legare prepare to board a commercial fishing vessel to ensure its compliance with safety and fishing regulations. The cutter, homeported in Portsmouth, Va., conducts this inspection off the coast of Delaware. Its numerous deployable missions take it on patrols in offshore waters from Maine to Florida, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201815, "Coast Guard boards a fishing vessel," Mike Mazer, watercolor, 16 x 20

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collecttion, Ob ID# 201815, "Coast Guard boards a fishing vessel," Mike Mazer (15 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    boarding
    fishing vessel
    District 5
    Cutter Legare
    COGAP artwork
    Mike Mazer

