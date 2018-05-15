Instructors aboard a 47-foot motor life-boat teach students at the National Motor Lifeboat School handling skills. The school is located near the Columbia River at Cape Disappointment just outside of Ilwaco, Wash., in highly treacherous waters known as the "Graveyard of the Pacific." Here students undergo training that will permit them to become expert surfmen and coxswains. The area earned its telling sobriquet by claiming more than 200 ships and countless lives since 1792 when record keeping began. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201813, "Surfing in the "Graveyard of the Pacific"," Sherry Krivosheev, oil, 24 x 36
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 12:13
|Photo ID:
|7422641
|VIRIN:
|220918-G-G0007-013
|Resolution:
|5144x3408
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201813, "Surfing in the "Graveyard of the Pacific"," Sherry Krivosheev (13 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
