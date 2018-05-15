Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201813, "Surfing in the "Graveyard of the Pacific"," Sherry Krivosheev (13 of 28)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201813, &quot;Surfing in the &quot;Graveyard of the Pacific&quot;,&quot; Sherry Krivosheev (13 of 28)

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2018

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Instructors aboard a 47-foot motor life-boat teach students at the National Motor Lifeboat School handling skills. The school is located near the Columbia River at Cape Disappointment just outside of Ilwaco, Wash., in highly treacherous waters known as the "Graveyard of the Pacific." Here students undergo training that will permit them to become expert surfmen and coxswains. The area earned its telling sobriquet by claiming more than 200 ships and countless lives since 1792 when record keeping began. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201813, "Surfing in the "Graveyard of the Pacific"," Sherry Krivosheev, oil, 24 x 36

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2018
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 12:13
    Photo ID: 7422641
    VIRIN: 220918-G-G0007-013
    Resolution: 5144x3408
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201813, "Surfing in the "Graveyard of the Pacific"," Sherry Krivosheev (13 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    motor lifeboat
    surf
    training
    Columbia River
    COGAP artwork
    Sherry Krivosheev

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT