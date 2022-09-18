653rd RSG chaplain leads morning prayer during Battle Assembly

Chaplain (Maj.) Desmond Nelson (center), brigade chaplain, 653rd Regional Support Group, leads a morning prayer with three Soldiers following first formation, Sept. 18, brigade headquarters, Mesa, Ariz. The 653rd RSG is a part of the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) headquarters and provides military and logistical support to the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2022 11:15
|Photo ID:
|7422639
|VIRIN:
|220918-A-EK137-048
|Resolution:
|5662x3976
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
