    653rd RSG chaplain leads morning prayer during Battle Assembly

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2022

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    Chaplain (Maj.) Desmond Nelson (center), brigade chaplain, 653rd Regional Support Group, leads a morning prayer with three Soldiers following first formation, Sept. 18, brigade headquarters, Mesa, Ariz. The 653rd RSG is a part of the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) headquarters and provides military and logistical support to the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.18.2022 11:15
    Photo ID: 7422639
    VIRIN: 220918-A-EK137-048
    Resolution: 5662x3976
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: MESA, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 653rd RSG chaplain leads morning prayer during Battle Assembly, by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    653rd Regional Support Group

