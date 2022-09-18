653rd RSG chaplain leads morning prayer during Battle Assembly

Chaplain (Maj.) Desmond Nelson (center), brigade chaplain, 653rd Regional Support Group, leads a morning prayer with three Soldiers following first formation, Sept. 18, brigade headquarters, Mesa, Ariz. The 653rd RSG is a part of the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) headquarters and provides military and logistical support to the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

