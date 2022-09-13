357th Fighter Generation Squadron: LOLA

A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron are positioned at live ordnance loading areas at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2022. Once the flying schedule calls for live munitions on flying sorties, aircraft are positioned at LOLA and weapons load crews are dispatched to perform the live loading operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

