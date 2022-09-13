Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    357th Fighter Generation Squadron: LOLA

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 357th Fighter Squadron are positioned at live ordnance loading areas at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2022. Once the flying schedule calls for live munitions on flying sorties, aircraft are positioned at LOLA and weapons load crews are dispatched to perform the live loading operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 21:55
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 357th Fighter Generation Squadron: LOLA, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    DMAFB
    357th FGS
    live ordnance loading area
    LOLA
    357th Fighter Generation Squadron

