    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201810, "Stopping a go-fast," Frank Gaffney (10 of 28)

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2018

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Members of the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) in a specially equipped helicopter aim to stop a “go-fast” smuggling boat. If the suspected vessel fails to stop after several visual and verbal warnings, the Coast Guard crew will take a firing position alongside the go-fast and the aerial gunner will then fire warning shots across the bow. If warning shots do not stop the suspects, the gunner will attempt to disable the vessel by shooting out its engines. HITRON’s primary missions are drug interdiction and national security. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201810, "Stopping a go-fast," Frank Gaffney, oil, 16 x 20

    Date Taken: 05.21.2018
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 16:37
    Photo ID: 7422279
    VIRIN: 220617-G-G0007-010
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201810, "Stopping a go-fast," Frank Gaffney (10 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HITRON
    go-fast
    Frank Gaffney
    COGAP artwork
    illegal drug interdiction

