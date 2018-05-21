US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201810, "Stopping a go-fast," Frank Gaffney (10 of 28)

Members of the Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) in a specially equipped helicopter aim to stop a “go-fast” smuggling boat. If the suspected vessel fails to stop after several visual and verbal warnings, the Coast Guard crew will take a firing position alongside the go-fast and the aerial gunner will then fire warning shots across the bow. If warning shots do not stop the suspects, the gunner will attempt to disable the vessel by shooting out its engines. HITRON’s primary missions are drug interdiction and national security. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201810, "Stopping a go-fast," Frank Gaffney, oil, 16 x 20

