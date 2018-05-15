US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201808, "Hoist training international," Amy Digi (8 of 28)

Crewmembers from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conduct hoisting exercises with members of the Korean Coast Guard in waters off Oahu, Hawaii. The joint exercises allow the vital exchange of knowledge and best practices between the respective services. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201808, "Hoist training international," Amy Digi, oil, 18 x 24

