Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201808, "Hoist training international," Amy Digi (8 of 28)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201808, &quot;Hoist training international,&quot; Amy Digi (8 of 28)

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2018

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Crewmembers from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conduct hoisting exercises with members of the Korean Coast Guard in waters off Oahu, Hawaii. The joint exercises allow the vital exchange of knowledge and best practices between the respective services. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201808, "Hoist training international," Amy Digi, oil, 18 x 24

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2018
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 16:37
    Photo ID: 7422265
    VIRIN: 220917-G-G0007-008
    Resolution: 4780x3575
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201808, "Hoist training international," Amy Digi (8 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    international
    District 14
    hoist training
    COGAP artwork
    Amt Digi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT