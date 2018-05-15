Protecting the lives of marine animals is a prime goal of the Coast Guard’s maritime law enforcement mission. Here scientists abroad a 23-foot response boat and in protective clothing issued by the service release a sea turtle into waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. After disentangling the turtle, the Coast Guard will gather the drifting debris for disposal. The service is the lead federal maritime law enforcement agency and the only agency with both the authority and capability to enforce national and international law. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201807, "Protecting the vulnerable," Kathryn Cross, watercolor and pen and ink, 14 x 18

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2018 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 16:14 Photo ID: 7422255 VIRIN: 220917-G-G0007-007 Resolution: 4322x3390 Size: 8.12 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201807, "Protecting the vulnerable," Kathryn Cross (7 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.