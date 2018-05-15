Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201807, "Protecting the vulnerable," Kathryn Cross (7 of 28)

    05.15.2018

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Protecting the lives of marine animals is a prime goal of the Coast Guard’s maritime law enforcement mission. Here scientists abroad a 23-foot response boat and in protective clothing issued by the service release a sea turtle into waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. After disentangling the turtle, the Coast Guard will gather the drifting debris for disposal. The service is the lead federal maritime law enforcement agency and the only agency with both the authority and capability to enforce national and international law. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201807, "Protecting the vulnerable," Kathryn Cross, watercolor and pen and ink, 14 x 18

    Date Taken: 05.15.2018
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 16:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201807, "Protecting the vulnerable," Kathryn Cross (7 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    turtle
    environment
    COGAP artwork
    Kathryn Cross
    living marine protection

