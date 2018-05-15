Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201806, "My hero," Susanne Corbelletta (6 of 28)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201806, &quot;My hero,&quot; Susanne Corbelletta (6 of 28)

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2018

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    An aviation survival technician, better known as a rescue swimmer, carries a young boy away from a helicopter which has just arrived from Houston to a hospital in Beaumont, Texas, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The swimmer, assigned to Air Station Miami, was called in from other states to assist Coast Guard personnel in the Houston area in their rescue efforts. US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201806, "My hero," Susanne Corbelletta, oil, 16 x 20

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2018
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 16:14
    Photo ID: 7422240
    VIRIN: 220917-G-G0007-006
    Resolution: 3973x3170
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2018 Collection, Ob ID# 201806, "My hero," Susanne Corbelletta (6 of 28), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    rescue swimmer
    Air Station Miami
    District 7
    COGAP artwork
    Susanne Corbelletta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT