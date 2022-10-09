Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Houston Area Native Serves Aboard USS Antietam while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea

    Houston Area Native Serves Aboard USS Antietam while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220810-N-NY362-2006 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept 10, 2022) Gas Turbines Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Sierra Gustavus, from Baytown, Texas, poses for a photograph next to a fuel oil lamp aboard Ticonderoga guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). The Antietam fuel team obtains, inspects, and delivers F76 fuel samples for the ship. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 07:06
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Houston Area Native Serves Aboard USS Antietam while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fuel
    Philippine Sea
    USS Antietam
    Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical)
    CG 54
    GSM

