220810-N-NY362-2006 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept 10, 2022) Gas Turbines Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Sierra Gustavus, from Baytown, Texas, poses for a photograph next to a fuel oil lamp aboard Ticonderoga guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). The Antietam fuel team obtains, inspects, and delivers F76 fuel samples for the ship. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2022 Date Posted: 09.17.2022 07:06 Photo ID: 7421945 VIRIN: 220810-N-NY362-2006 Resolution: 1000x734 Size: 648.83 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Houston Area Native Serves Aboard USS Antietam while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.