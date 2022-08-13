220812-N-NY362-1011 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug 5, 2022) Seaman Abraham Guillen, from McAllen, Texas, poses for a photograph next to a J-Bar Davit station on the f’osc’le aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). SAR swimmers are essential to U.S. Navy ships during underway operations (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2022 06:37
|Photo ID:
|7421943
|VIRIN:
|220812-N-NY362-1011
|Resolution:
|1000x798
|Size:
|721.61 KB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McAllen, Texas Native Serves Aboard USS Antietam as a Search and Rescue Swimmer while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
McAllen, Texas Native Serves Aboard USS Antietam as a Search and Rescue Swimmer while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT