McAllen, Texas Native Serves Aboard USS Antietam as a Search and Rescue Swimmer while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea

220812-N-NY362-1011 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug 5, 2022) Seaman Abraham Guillen, from McAllen, Texas, poses for a photograph next to a J-Bar Davit station on the f’osc’le aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). SAR swimmers are essential to U.S. Navy ships during underway operations (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

