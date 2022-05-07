Poughkeepsie, New York Native Serves Aboard USS Antietam while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea

220705-N-NY362-2004 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 5, 2002) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Andres Nieves, from Poughkeepsie, New York, poses for a photograph next to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Aviation Electrician’s Mates service the electrical components of various Navy aircrafts including fighter jets and helicopters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

Date Taken: 07.05.2022
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA