    Poughkeepsie, New York Native Serves Aboard USS Antietam while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220705-N-NY362-2004 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 5, 2002) Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Andres Nieves, from Poughkeepsie, New York, poses for a photograph next to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Aviation Electrician’s Mates service the electrical components of various Navy aircrafts including fighter jets and helicopters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.17.2022 05:53
    Photo ID: 7421918
    VIRIN: 220705-N-NY362-2010
    Resolution: 1000x668
    Size: 403.05 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Poughkeepsie, New York Native Serves Aboard USS Antietam while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aviation Electrician's Mate
    Philippine Sea
    USS Antietam
    CG 54

