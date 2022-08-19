Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center Completes First Planned Maintenance Availability Aboard USS Tulsa (LCS 16)

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Marc Ayalin 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    The Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center (HRMC) team conducted its first-ever planned maintenance availability (PMAV) for Independence-class littoral combat ship, USS Tulsa (LCS 16) in the Pearl Harbor basin this past July. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Marc Ayalin)

    TAGS

    littoral combat ship
    Maintenance
    USS Tulsa
    Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center

