Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSEA Tech Refresh Increases Productivity For Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    NAVSEA Tech Refresh Increases Productivity For Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Marc Ayalin 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Daniel Bumanglag, right, an information technology specialist with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) Cellular Device Team, uses a newly acquired laptop to update a customer’s government mobile phone. Currently, PHNSY & IMF has received more than 3,800 new and faster desktops and laptops since February 2021 and is scheduled to refresh the remaining 1,200 computers by the end of 2022. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Marc Ayalin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 19:31
    Photo ID: 7421733
    VIRIN: 220811-N-QL164-001
    Resolution: 3627x3654
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSEA Tech Refresh Increases Productivity For Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVSEA Tech Refresh Increases Productivity For Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NSS-SY #PHNSY & IMF #NAVSEA #Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT