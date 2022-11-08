NAVSEA Tech Refresh Increases Productivity For Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Daniel Bumanglag, right, an information technology specialist with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) Cellular Device Team, uses a newly acquired laptop to update a customer’s government mobile phone. Currently, PHNSY & IMF has received more than 3,800 new and faster desktops and laptops since February 2021 and is scheduled to refresh the remaining 1,200 computers by the end of 2022. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Marc Ayalin)

