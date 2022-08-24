Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IWR Planning Associates 2022

    IWR Planning Associates 2022

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Ana Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    ALEXANDRIA, VA -- (Aug. 24, 2022) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Institute for Water Resources (IWR) graduated six planners (pictured) from USACE districts nationwide from their 2022 Planning Associates advanced training program, during a ceremony. The leadership training targets journeyman-level professionals in the field of water resources at the GS-9 through the GS-13 level of Federal service. The program consists of approximately 15 weeks of rigorous training over a two-year period.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 16:17
    Photo ID: 7421322
    VIRIN: 220824-D-WR005-377
    Resolution: 3460x1818
    Size: 0 B
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IWR Planning Associates 2022, by Ana Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Institute for Water Resources generating &lsquo;expert planners&rsquo; to solve tomorrow&rsquo;s challenges today

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Institute for Water Resources, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT