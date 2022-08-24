IWR Planning Associates 2022

ALEXANDRIA, VA -- (Aug. 24, 2022) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Institute for Water Resources (IWR) graduated six planners (pictured) from USACE districts nationwide from their 2022 Planning Associates advanced training program, during a ceremony. The leadership training targets journeyman-level professionals in the field of water resources at the GS-9 through the GS-13 level of Federal service. The program consists of approximately 15 weeks of rigorous training over a two-year period.
