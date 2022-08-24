ALEXANDRIA, VA -- (Aug. 24, 2022) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Institute for Water Resources (IWR) graduated six planners (pictured) from USACE districts nationwide from their 2022 Planning Associates advanced training program, during a ceremony. The leadership training targets journeyman-level professionals in the field of water resources at the GS-9 through the GS-13 level of Federal service. The program consists of approximately 15 weeks of rigorous training over a two-year period.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 16:17 Photo ID: 7421322 VIRIN: 220824-D-WR005-377 Resolution: 3460x1818 Size: 0 B Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IWR Planning Associates 2022, by Ana Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.