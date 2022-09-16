Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Honors Gen. William Tuttle

    AMC Honors Gen. William Tuttle

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Kari Hawkins 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The Army Materiel Command's Executive Reception Room will be renamed the Gen. William G.T. Tuttle, Jr., AMC Hall of Fame Room during a Sept. 20 ceremony. The room, located near AMC’s front entrance, has evolved over the years as the display area for the plaques of AMC’s Hall of Fame recipients, including Tuttle, who was inducted in 2016. (U.S. Army Photo)

    AMC honors late commander known as an innovator, visionary

    Jr.
    Army Materiel Command
    Gen. William G.T. Tuttle

