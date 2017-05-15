US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201710, "Set the buoy," Frank Gaffney (10 of 33)

Crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Kukui launches a navigation buoy after it is serviced. Named after the state tree of Hawaii whose nut oil was once used to light navigation lamps, the Kukui is a 225-foot seagoing buoy tender. Home-ported in Honolulu, the Kukui is equipped with a global positioning system that permits the crew to service and accurately position floating aids to navigation. US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201710, "Set the buoy," Frank Gaffney, oil, 18 x 24

