    US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201710, "Set the buoy," Frank Gaffney (10 of 33)

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Kukui launches a navigation buoy after it is serviced. Named after the state tree of Hawaii whose nut oil was once used to light navigation lamps, the Kukui is a 225-foot seagoing buoy tender. Home-ported in Honolulu, the Kukui is equipped with a global positioning system that permits the crew to service and accurately position floating aids to navigation. US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201710, "Set the buoy," Frank Gaffney, oil, 18 x 24

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 13:05
    Photo ID: 7420869
    VIRIN: 220916-G-G0007-010
    Resolution: 4534x3647
    Size: 9.11 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201710, "Set the buoy," Frank Gaffney (10 of 33), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    buoy
    ATON
    Hawaii
    Frank Gaffney
    COGAP artwork

