A small boat deploys from the 87-foot patrol boat Swordfish out of Port Angeles, Wash. The small Coast Guard vessel will check boats to ensure they comply with all safety and handling requirements. Maintaining safety is an important part of the Coast Guard’s many local duties. US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201709, "Getting underway," Louis Stephen Gadal, watercolor, 14 x 20
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 13:06
|Photo ID:
|7420864
|VIRIN:
|220916-G-G0007-009
|Resolution:
|4352x3024
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201709, "Getting underway," Louis Stephen Gadal (9 of 33), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT