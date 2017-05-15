A small boat deploys from the 87-foot patrol boat Swordfish out of Port Angeles, Wash. The small Coast Guard vessel will check boats to ensure they comply with all safety and handling requirements. Maintaining safety is an important part of the Coast Guard’s many local duties. US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201709, "Getting underway," Louis Stephen Gadal, watercolor, 14 x 20

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2017 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 13:06 Photo ID: 7420864 VIRIN: 220916-G-G0007-009 Resolution: 4352x3024 Size: 5.41 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201709, "Getting underway," Louis Stephen Gadal (9 of 33), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.