Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201709, "Getting underway," Louis Stephen Gadal (9 of 33)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201709, &quot;Getting underway,&quot; Louis Stephen Gadal (9 of 33)

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A small boat deploys from the 87-foot patrol boat Swordfish out of Port Angeles, Wash. The small Coast Guard vessel will check boats to ensure they comply with all safety and handling requirements. Maintaining safety is an important part of the Coast Guard’s many local duties. US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201709, "Getting underway," Louis Stephen Gadal, watercolor, 14 x 20

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 13:06
    Photo ID: 7420864
    VIRIN: 220916-G-G0007-009
    Resolution: 4352x3024
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201709, "Getting underway," Louis Stephen Gadal (9 of 33), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    patrol
    Cutter Swordfish
    COGAP artwork
    Gadal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT