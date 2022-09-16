This graphic was created as the official logo of the Military Women's Support Group at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The design incorporates the shape of a military woman saluting, the title of the support group and stars that represent the U.S. Flag. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 10:06 Photo ID: 7420413 VIRIN: 220916-F-UO935-9001 Resolution: 1039x665 Size: 207.28 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Women's Support Group logo, by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.