Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Women's Support Group logo

    Military Women's Support Group logo

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    This graphic was created as the official logo of the Military Women's Support Group at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The design incorporates the shape of a military woman saluting, the title of the support group and stars that represent the U.S. Flag. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 10:06
    Photo ID: 7420413
    VIRIN: 220916-F-UO935-9001
    Resolution: 1039x665
    Size: 207.28 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Women's Support Group logo, by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chapel
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing
    Military Women's Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT