This graphic was created as the official logo of the Military Women's Support Group at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The design incorporates the shape of a military woman saluting, the title of the support group and stars that represent the U.S. Flag. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 10:06
|Photo ID:
|7420413
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-UO935-9001
|Resolution:
|1039x665
|Size:
|207.28 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Women's Support Group logo, by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS
