Chief Master Sgt. Allan Lawson accepts the Washington Air National Guard Guidon from Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, Commander of the Washington Air National Guard during the Change of Responsibility ceremony, Sept. 11, 2022, at Camp Murray. As Chief Master Sgt. Lawson becomes the new Washington Air National Guard State Command Chief, he is replacing Chief Master Sgt. Marvin Boyd who will retire next month.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.16.2022 09:50 Photo ID: 7420395 VIRIN: 220911-Z-IA429-001 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.86 MB Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of Responsibility for WA ANG State Command Chief, by SSgt Jordan Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.