    Change of Responsibility for WA ANG State Command Chief

    Change of Responsibility for WA ANG State Command Chief

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Pollock 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Allan Lawson accepts the Washington Air National Guard Guidon from Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, Commander of the Washington Air National Guard during the Change of Responsibility ceremony, Sept. 11, 2022, at Camp Murray. As Chief Master Sgt. Lawson becomes the new Washington Air National Guard State Command Chief, he is replacing Chief Master Sgt. Marvin Boyd who will retire next month.

    Air National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    194th Wing
    WA ANG

