    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201701, "Retrieving channel markers," Daven Anderson (1 of 33)

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The Coast Guard is the principal U.S. federal agency responsible for maritime safety and security. With some 152 vessels dedicated to aids to navigation, the service maintains the more than 47,000 buoys, lights and beacons that make up the visual component of that system. Here, a service member regards the Coast Guard Cutter Cheyenne while work progresses on the Missouri River near St. Louis. US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201701, "Retrieving channel markers," Daven Anderson, watercolor, 20 x 25

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 09:08
    Photo ID: 7420329
    VIRIN: 220916-G-G0007-001
    Resolution: 4176x3256
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201701, "Retrieving channel markers," Daven Anderson (1 of 33), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ATON
    COGAP artwork
    Daven Anderson
    Cutter Cheyenne

