US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201701, "Retrieving channel markers," Daven Anderson (1 of 33)

The Coast Guard is the principal U.S. federal agency responsible for maritime safety and security. With some 152 vessels dedicated to aids to navigation, the service maintains the more than 47,000 buoys, lights and beacons that make up the visual component of that system. Here, a service member regards the Coast Guard Cutter Cheyenne while work progresses on the Missouri River near St. Louis. US Coast Guard Art Program 2017 Collection, Ob ID# 201701, "Retrieving channel markers," Daven Anderson, watercolor, 20 x 25

