USACE Europe District supports training mission and more at USAG Bavaria

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Grafenwoehr Resident Engineer Edwin Vasquez joins U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Commander Col. Poole and distinguished guests to cut the ribbon to officially reopen Building 541 on Tower Barracks August 30, 2022. The renovation of the historic Building 541 is just one of many projects the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages in support of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and its tenant organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Natalie Simmel)
08.30.2022
09.16.2022
7420020
220830-A-WZ074-001
4499x3002
2.47 MB
GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
1
0
