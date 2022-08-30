Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Europe District supports training mission and more at USAG Bavaria

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Grafenwoehr Resident Engineer Edwin Vasquez joins U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Commander Col. Poole and distinguished guests to cut the ribbon to officially reopen Building 541 on Tower Barracks August 30, 2022. The renovation of the historic Building 541 is just one of many projects the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages in support of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria and its tenant organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Natalie Simmel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Europe District supports training mission and more at USAG Bavaria, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    USAG Bavaria

