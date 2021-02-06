The Port of Guam as seen from the air in June 2021. U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, Government of Guam stakeholders, and industry partners will conduct a full-scale maritime security training exercise in and around the Port of Guam, Piti, Sept. 20 – 22. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2022 03:42
|Photo ID:
|7419932
|VIRIN:
|210602-G-G0020-075
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Port of Guam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard, Gov Guam, industry partners to conduct multi-day port security exercise
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT