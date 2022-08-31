Final Fires: Last Abrams Round Shot in Korea

The crew of the U.S. Army Abrams tank firing the final main gun round in South Korea pause to for a photo to celebrate the historical occasion in August 2022 at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in South Korea. Pfc Solorio (Loader) (Left), Pfc Boher (Driver), Sgt Luce (Gunner), and 1st Lt Lescarbeau (Tank Commander).

The Ready First Combat Team had the unique honor of firing the final U.S. Army Abrams main gun round in South Korea during a large-scale training exercise supporting the 2nd Infantry Division (Combined ROK-US Division). In the fall, the Korea Rotational Force will transition to a Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

