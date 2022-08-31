Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Final Fires: Last Abrams Round Shot in Korea

    Final Fires: Last Abrams Round Shot in Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.31.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    2ID Rotational BDE

    The crew of the U.S. Army Abrams tank firing the final main gun round in South Korea pause to for a photo to celebrate the historical occasion in August 2022 at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in South Korea. Pfc Solorio (Loader) (Left), Pfc Boher (Driver), Sgt Luce (Gunner), and 1st Lt Lescarbeau (Tank Commander).
    The Ready First Combat Team had the unique honor of firing the final U.S. Army Abrams main gun round in South Korea during a large-scale training exercise supporting the 2nd Infantry Division (Combined ROK-US Division). In the fall, the Korea Rotational Force will transition to a Stryker Brigade Combat Team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.16.2022 00:17
    Photo ID: 7419795
    VIRIN: 220831-A-LA260-360
    Resolution: 1491x1022
    Size: 526.52 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final Fires: Last Abrams Round Shot in Korea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Final Fires: Last Abrams Round Shot in Korea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tanks
    south korea
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT