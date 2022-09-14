Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Station North Bend MH-65 aircrew rescues 2 from boat fire off Gold Beach, OR

    OR, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard Air Station North Bend MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew member observes the 49-foot fishing vessel Preamble on fire with two individuals aboard approximately 57 miles west of Gold Beach, Oregon, Sept. 14, 2022. The aircrew hoisted the two individuals from the vessel. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station North Bend.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
