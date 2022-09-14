Air Station North Bend MH-65 aircrew rescues 2 from boat fire off Gold Beach, OR

A Coast Guard Air Station North Bend MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew member observes the 49-foot fishing vessel Preamble on fire with two individuals aboard approximately 57 miles west of Gold Beach, Oregon, Sept. 14, 2022. The aircrew hoisted the two individuals from the vessel. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station North Bend.

